4 shot, 1 killed in shooting near Colfax Avenue and Jamaica in Aurora

Four people, three men and a woman, were shot and one of the victims died in Aurora on Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened near Colfax Avenue and Jamaica.

Aurora police investigated a deadly shooting at Colfax and Jamaica. CBS

The three people who survived the shooting were rushed to the hospital. Police in Aurora said no suspects have been identified.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the shootings however they believe there was a connection between the gunman and the victims.

The deceased is described as an adult male but has not been identified.