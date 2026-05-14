4-legged jaywalker in Northern Colorado with really large teeth refuses help from police
Firestone police tried to help a four-legged friend who seemed to have lost his way in Northern Colorado, but it took a little coaxing. Officers said they encountered the "angry resident" over the weekend.
They described him as about 16 inches tall, with brown hair, really large teeth, and weighing approximately 35-45 pounds.
Officers said they tried to use their critical incident training skills to try to guide the beaver out of the intersection and to a safer location... to no avail.
After some coaxing, officers said they were finally able to convince it to move off the roadway and into a grassy area using a traffic cone.