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4-legged jaywalker in Northern Colorado with really large teeth refuses help from police

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Firestone police tried to help a four-legged friend who seemed to have lost his way in Northern Colorado, but it took a little coaxing. Officers said they encountered the "angry resident" over the weekend. 

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A Firestone police officer tries to negotiate with a beaver who wouldn't budge from the roadway.  Firestone Police Dept.

They described him as about 16 inches tall, with brown hair, really large teeth, and weighing approximately 35-45 pounds. 

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Firestone police coaxed a beaver out of the roadway.  Firestone Police Dept.

Officers said they tried to use their critical incident training skills to try to guide the beaver out of the intersection and to a safer location... to no avail. 

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Firestone police officers used a traffic cone to help nudge a beaver back into the grassy area.  Firestone Police Dept.

After some coaxing, officers said they were finally able to convince it to move off the roadway and into a grassy area using a traffic cone. 

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