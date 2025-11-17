Denver crossing guards urging drivers to slow down after 3 students struck over last few weeks

Crossing guards with Denver Public Schools are asking drivers to slow down in school zones. DPS says over the last few weeks, three kids have been hit by cars in their area. Now, crossing guards and the district are asking drivers to pay attention.

Linda Medina, a crossing guard with Sabin World School, sees this issue daily. Medina is 80 years old and has been a crossing guard for the school for three years now. Medina covers the morning and afternoon shifts. Medina says she faces challenges with drivers speeding through the area and even flicking her off just because she stops traffic to let kids cross.

Medina says that will not stop her from doing her job and keeping parents and students safe. Every single day, she puts out stop cones to keep the road around Sabin World School safe. She says the traffic light also helps when drivers pay attention to it. Even with all of these resources, Medina still has an issue with drivers speeding and almost hitting her and the students.

Linda Medina, a crossing guard at Sabin World School, is urging drivers to slow down after three Denver students have been struck by cars. CBS

"Common sense says you are at a school, so you should slow down. They don't. I have a light, but that doesn't help because they run lights," Medina said. "Even if I'm standing out there, they are still running the light."

Medina is asking parents to watch what they do around their kids; they will mirror you. If you cross the street while looking at your phone distracted, they will pick up that habit and do it too.