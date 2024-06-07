3 in custody in Colorado child predator operation

Three men were taken into custody by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office after being accused of multiple charges, which include soliciting for child prostitution.

LCSO says an undercover operation to fight child prostitution led to the arrest of the three men.

In late May, LCSO investigators conducted an undercover operation -- using online forums, men solicited sexual services from investigators posing as underage sex workers, according to the sheriff's office.

LCSO says several hundred people responded to the posting and expressed interest in buying sexual services from children. The three men accused, Steven Dewayne Neisen, 33, of Greeley, Isaac Fernandez, 25, of Virginia, and Starley Stevens, 54, of Wyoming, agreed of a location, where they were met by deputies and taken into custody.

"Over the past year, we've arrested numerous suspects during undercover child predator operations," said Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer. "Our investigators work countless hours to catch those trying to prey on the innocent. We're doing everything in our power to stop this kind of crime in Larimer County."

All three suspects were booked into Larimer County Jail.

Steven Dewayne Neisen Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Neisen is accused of:

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3)

Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Child (F6)

Cybercrime (F5)

Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor (F4)

Neisen was issued a $20,000 cash/surety bond

Isaac Fernandez CBS

Fernandez is accused of:

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3) - 2 counts

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3) - 2 counts

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child - victim under 15 (F5) - 2 counts

Cybercrime – Soliciting a Minor (F5)

Internet Luring of a Child (F5) - 2 counts

Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor (F4)

Fernandez was issued a $25,000 cash/surety bond

Starley Stevens CBS

Stevens is accused of:

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

● Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child - victim under 15 (F5)

● Cybercrime – Soliciting a Minor (F5)

Stevens was issued a $25,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.