27J schools is breaking ground on a new science based school in Thornton

27J Schools are breaking ground on a new science-focused K-8 magnet school Thursday.

It's in the Willow Bend community of Thornton.

It should be ready by the 2023-2024 school year.

Students will be chosen through a lottery-based enrollment process.

This is the first time the district is offering a magnet learning option for students.