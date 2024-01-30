25th Annual Jane-A-Thon aims to support kids early childhood development in Colorado

What do a dinosaur school and mogul runs have in common? Jane-a-Thon of course!

The 25th anniversary of the fundraising event, for the nonprofit Invest in Kids, provides a lift ticket for skiers (as well as a breakfast, apres ski, hats and shirts) while collecting money for kids all over Colorado.

The 25th Annual Jane-A-Thon is a fundraising event for the nonprofit Invest in Kids, that provides a lift ticket for skiers while collecting money for kids all over Colorado. CBS

"We partner with community, local providers to do the evidence-based programming that we do at a local level," Lisa Hill, CEO and President of Invest in Kids explained.

Those data-proven programs have a wide variety, but the one offered at the Dillon Valley Elementary School focuses on social and emotional skill building. That's where Dina the Dinasaur's school comes into play for the preschoolers there.

"They have identified problems and then they identify solutions they can utilize," Hill said. "It teaches those kids the solution orientation that they can solve their own problems and own emotions more capably. "

That's anything from understanding waiting your turn, to properly introducing yourself to someone, to simply sitting up straight to show you are paying attention. It can also tackle more difficult issues with children who are having a harder time socially or behaviorally.

The Jane-a-Thon event, is a discount on a lift ticket too, aside from all the good you'll be doing supporting the youth of Colorado. CBS

"They are more able to manage their anger, they are more able to solve their problems on their own and what you find is that the classrooms are calmer," Hill said. "They are able to take 3 deep breaths and calm themselves down, they are able to go into their shell like a turtle and think about things before they come out and handle it on their own."

Invest in Kids covers 140,000 families in all 64 counties in the state through their programs, thanks in part to their representatives who take on their programs, like Early Childhood Special Educator Linda Kasprzyk (Dina the Dinasaur's right (or left) hand woman.)

"A lot of adults can't voice their feelings, so teaching this early on and having the kids recognize feelings and problems in other people as well as themselves, will just help the world," Kasprzyk said matter-of-factly.

And about that Jane-a-Thon event, it's actually a discount on a lift ticket too, aside from all the good you'll be doing supporting the youth of Colorado.

"It is on March 1 and 2, and they sign up and agree to pay a minimum of $175 that they raise from friends and family and as a consequence of the money that they raise we are able then to allow them to ski on the mountain for free for the day, they get a lift ticket, get to hang out with colleges or friends while they are raising money for a good Colorado cause."