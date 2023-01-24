Watch CBS News
You must be 21 years or older to attend the Mile High 420 Festival

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

This year, the Mile High 420 Festival is for those age 21 and over only. No one under the age of 21 will be allowed at the festival. 

The festival takes place on April 20 in Civic Center Park and features food trucks, live music and vendors with clothing and smoking accessories. 

The festival has been the subject of criticism over its previous all-ages policy and groups had been calling for stricter age limits prior to this year. 

The festival released a statement that everyone must bring their IDs to prove they are over the age of 21.

