Ringing in 2024: New Year's Eve photos from around the world

Added security for New Year's Eve celebration Security increased for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square 02:34

Around the world, people are gathering to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome in 2024.

Sydney and Auckland are among the first major cities to mark the new year with grand firework displays.

In New York City, the NYPD has heightened security for the famed Times Square ball drop following Hamas' attack on Israel, CBS New York reported. Despite added safety measures, the FBI said there is no credible threat to New York City, according to CBS New York.

Here are some photos from New Year's celebrations from around the globe:

Fireworks light up the London skyline over Big Ben as thousands of revelers gather along the banks of the River Thames to ring in the New Year on January 1, 2024, in London, England. Leon Neal / Getty Images

Fireworks explode next to the Arc de Triomphe with "2024" projected at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees during New Year celebrations in Paris, early on January 1, 2024. BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

The clock of the Real Casa de Correos congratulates 2024 with fireworks at the Puerta del Sol on January 1, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. Europa Press News

Singers in folk costumes perform folk songs for the New Year at the city square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 31, 2023. Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images

Fireworks explode over the Brandenburg Gate at midnight on January 01, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. Adam Berry/Getty Images

Fireworks light up the sky by the landmark Burj al-Arab hotel in Dubai, U.A.E., at midnight on January 1, 2024. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

The number 2024 lights up the landmark Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, U.A.E., at midnight on January 1, 2024. RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images

Fireworks explode over skyscrapers during New Year's celebrations on January 01, 2024, in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines. Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

A couple is wearing 2024 headbands to mark the arrival of the year 2024 in Hong Kong, China, on Jan. 1, 2024. Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Visitors throng the illuminated Atal Pedestrian Bridge over Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad on the eve of New Year on Dec. 31, 2023. SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of people celebrate the arrival of the new year on Istiklal Street on January 1,2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. Sercan Ozkurnazli/dia images via Getty Images

A man is wearing a 2024 headband while watching fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to mark the arrival of the year 2024 in Hong Kong, China, on Jan. 1, 2024. Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thai people and Buddhist monks are chanting during an auspicious prayer rite to welcome the upcoming new year at Wat Pathum Wanaram temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 31, 2023. Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A woman poses for a photo wearing a Happy New Year headpiece at Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations on Dec. 31, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. R.Bintang / Getty Images

Fireworks light up the sky over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations on Jan. 1, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. Roni Bintang / Getty Images

An aerial view shows people gathering at Sudirman Street during Car Free Night to celebrate New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia on Jan. 1, 2024. Firdaus Wajidi/Anadolu via Getty Images

People attend the celebration party while waiting for the fireworks show to light up Taipei's sky and Taipei 101 during New Year's Eve celebrations just after midnight at Xinyi District, Taipei on Dec. 31, 2023. Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu via Getty Images

Palestinian girls are writing ''2024'' in the sand during the last sunset of the year in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 31, 2023. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Iron Flower Performance is seen during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Foshan, Guangdong, China on Dec. 31, 2023. John Ricky/Anadolu via Getty Images

Citizens and tourists who want to enter the new year in Taksim district are seen in Istanbul, Turkey on Dec. 31, 2023. Hakan AkgÃ¼n/Anadolu via Getty Images