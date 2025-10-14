2 sentenced for murder of Colorado jewelry store owner

Two Colorado men have been sentenced for their roles in the 2023 murder of Wheat Ridge jewelry store owner Peter Arguello. Charles Shay and Michael James McCormack were both convicted in separate trials and sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

According to investigators, the robbery occurred on Nov. 29, 2023, when the men entered Peter Damian Fine Jewelry & Antiques in Wheat Ridge. They said that during the robbery, Arguello was kidnapped, assaulted and shot and killed by Shay.

Peter Arguello Arguello family

Shay was convicted in August by a Jefferson County jury on 10 counts, including first-degree murder. He was later determined to be a habitual criminal under Colorado law based on six prior felony convictions, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

On Sept. 10, Shay was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 120 years.

Charles Shay Wheat Ridge Police

Weeks later, a jury convicted McCormack on all five counts against him, including felony murder and aggravated robbery. Prosecutors claimed that McCormack gained Arguello's trust and used access to his business to target him.

During sentencing, prosecutors said a family friend told the court that McCormack "kept tabs on Peter and the store—like a lurking, cunning predator."

McCormack was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday.

Michael McCormack Wheat Ridge Police

According to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, Arguello's family and friends spoke about their loss at both sentencing hearings, describing the small business owner as a dedicated family man who was a beloved member of the Wheat Ridge community.

"Our 20-year-old business was destroyed in minutes," said Teresa Casillas, Peter's wife, during a sentencing hearing. "Peter was the reason customers came to the store. After his murder, it was impossible to keep it open. He was committed to working at least 10 more years because he loved his little shop and took so much pride in its treasures. Unlike most of us, going to work was fun for him."

CBS

"Peter Arguello was an innocent victim and a beloved member of this community whose life was stolen in a senseless act of violence," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Chandler Grant in a statement. "These sentences bring accountability, honor the strength of his family and community, and reflect the tireless work of our law enforcement partners to ensure justice for Peter and his loved ones."