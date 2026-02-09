2 rescued from Longs Peak summit in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park

Two men were rescued from the summit of Longs Peak over the weekend after they were unable to continue their route. According to Rocky Mountain National Park, park rangers were contacted late last Friday night, Feb. 6, by two male climbers on Kiener's Route in the Longs Peak area.

The two climbers, 47 and 50 years old, were requesting assistance, saying they were incapacitated and unable to continue their route. They were located at approximately 14,000 feet and had not planned to remain overnight.

Two men were rescued from the summit of Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend. Rocky Mountain National Park

Rangers said they maintained communication with the climbers overnight and early Saturday morning, Feb. 7, and initiated rescue operations. Two Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue teams, along with members of Larimer County Search and Rescue, began hiking toward the Longs Peak area.

According to RMNP, air operations were limited due to high winds. A U.S. Forest Service helicopter attempted a flight but was forced to abort due to wind conditions. A Flight For Life helicopter was ordered but had to stand down for the same reason.

Additional resources were requested from the Colorado National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility at Buckley Space Force Base. RMNP said a Chinook helicopter with a flight crew, along with rescuers from Alpine Rescue and Rocky Mountain Rescue, landed on the summit of Longs Peak at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The climbers were located on the summit and flown to Upper Beaver Meadows Road in RMNP.

RMNP rangers said this incident was a good reminder to visitors that "winter conditions can persist in the high country even when overall snowpack is below average. Those recreating in alpine environments should plan ahead and be prepared for ice, snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures."

Longs Peak is located about 65 miles northwest of Denver. It measures 14,259 feet in altitude and is the tallest mountain and only 14-er in Rocky Mountain National Park. Colorado has 58 named peaks that rise above 14,000 feet in elevation.