2 killed in small plane crash in Colorado town of Erie identified

Two people who were killed in a small plane crash just east of the runway at the Erie Municipal Airport in Colorado earlier this month have been identified. They have been identified as Niles Tilenius and William Johnston, according to the Weld County Coroner's Office.

Tilenius, 22, was from San Mateo County, California and Johnston, 21, was from Hillsborough County, Florida.

According to his obituary, Tilenius was piloting the plane at the time of the crash with Johnston, who was his student. Tilenius was working as a flight instructor at Odyssey Pilot Hours in Erie and had been accepted into the United Airlines' Aviate program. He was also set to begin a new job as a pilot at GoJet Airlines, a United Express carrier, on Nov. 18, according to the online obituary.

Erie Police Department

According to investigators, the small plane crashed around 3:32 p.m. on Oct. 19. There were two occupants on board at the time of the crash.

An Erie police spokesman told CBS News Colorado that FAA investigators responded to the scene. They shared that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.

Erie is about 25 miles northwest of Denver and 13 miles east of Boulder.