Small plane crashes in Colorado just east of Erie Airport runway, police say

A small plane crashed in the Colorado town of Erie on Sunday afternoon, just east of the runway at the Erie Municipal Airport, according to police.

The Erie Police Department posted a photo of the crash just before 4 p.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but crews from Mountain View Fire Rescue were at the scene.

A single plane crash occurred just east of the runway at the Erie Airport. Multiple resources on the scene.

A single plane crash occurred just east of the runway at the Erie Airport. Multiple resources on the scene.

Details will be shared when possible.

Erie is about 25 miles northwest of Denver and 13 miles east of Boulder.

The airport, owned by the town and in the southwest corner of Weld County, sees approximately 35,000 takeoffs and landings each year, according to the FAA, most of which occur on the weekends.

It's bordered by single-family homes to the east, which were seen in the background of the photo posted by police.

An automated email reply from the FAA in response to a request for more information read, "Due to a lapse in funding, the FAA is not responding to routine media inquiries;" a result of the ongoing government shutdown.

An Erie police spokesman told CBS News Colorado the plane had two occupants and that FAA investigators were en route.