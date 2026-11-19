Two people were killed in a collision with a cattle hauler in southwestern Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened at San Miguel County Road 23R and Highway 141 just after 8 a.m.

The collision happened when the Toyota Tacoma was attempting to turn onto San Miguel County Road 23R from Highway 141 on Nov. 18, 2026. Colorado State Patrol

Investigators said the Freightliner cattle hauler was attempting to pass a Toyota Tacoma on its left in a no-passing zone. During that time, the Toyota was attempting to turn onto the county road from the highway when the Freightliner struck it.

The driver and passenger inside the Toyota were killed, 42-year-old Larry Carter and 43-year-old Angela Carter, according to the San Miguel County Coroner's Office. There were no cattle or other animals on the trailer.

Two people were killed in a crash with a cattle hauler in San Miguel County on Wednesday. Colorado State Patrol

The driver of the Freightliner is a 70-year-old male from Dolores and was operating with a valid Colorado Class A CDL, according to CSP. He has not been charged in connection with the crash; CSP said the investigation continues.