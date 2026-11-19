2 killed in crash with cattle hauler in southwest Colorado
Two people were killed in a collision with a cattle hauler in southwestern Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened at San Miguel County Road 23R and Highway 141 just after 8 a.m.
Investigators said the Freightliner cattle hauler was attempting to pass a Toyota Tacoma on its left in a no-passing zone. During that time, the Toyota was attempting to turn onto the county road from the highway when the Freightliner struck it.
The driver and passenger inside the Toyota were killed, 42-year-old Larry Carter and 43-year-old Angela Carter, according to the San Miguel County Coroner's Office. There were no cattle or other animals on the trailer.
The driver of the Freightliner is a 70-year-old male from Dolores and was operating with a valid Colorado Class A CDL, according to CSP. He has not been charged in connection with the crash; CSP said the investigation continues.