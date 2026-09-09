Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Aurora police officers involved in crash, suspect arrested

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Two Aurora police officers were involved in a crash and the suspect was arrested on Tuesday. According to investigators, a police cruiser was T-boned by a white Chevy sedan near East Yale Avenue and South Peoria Street about 4 p.m. 

yale-peoria-crash-w-officers-10vo-transfer-frame-0.jpg
Two Aurora police officers were involved in a crash near Yale Avenue and Peoria Street on Tuesday. CBS

Police said the officers were responding with lights and sirens to a report of a fight during dismissal outside Prairie Middle School at the time of the crash. 

After the initial collision, the patrol vehicle rolled onto its side and into two other vehicles. A Good Samaritan helped rescue the officers from the patrol vehicle that had overturned and the officers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. 

Investigators said the driver, a 32-year-old Aurora man, then tried to leave the scene of the crash, but was stopped by officers about a block away. Officers detained the suspect for suspected DUI, leaving the scene of a crash and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. 

yale-peoria-crash-w-officers-10vo-transfer-frame-915.jpg
The crash scene involving two Aurora police officers.  CBS

The Aurora Police Department said the officers were expected to make a full recovery. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue