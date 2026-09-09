2 Aurora police officers involved in crash, suspect arrested
Two Aurora police officers were involved in a crash and the suspect was arrested on Tuesday. According to investigators, a police cruiser was T-boned by a white Chevy sedan near East Yale Avenue and South Peoria Street about 4 p.m.
Police said the officers were responding with lights and sirens to a report of a fight during dismissal outside Prairie Middle School at the time of the crash.
After the initial collision, the patrol vehicle rolled onto its side and into two other vehicles. A Good Samaritan helped rescue the officers from the patrol vehicle that had overturned and the officers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Investigators said the driver, a 32-year-old Aurora man, then tried to leave the scene of the crash, but was stopped by officers about a block away. Officers detained the suspect for suspected DUI, leaving the scene of a crash and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
The Aurora Police Department said the officers were expected to make a full recovery.