2 arrested in Steamboat Springs High School parking lot with Airsoft gun, knives

Steamboat Springs police began investigating a potential threat on Monday night after they received a "Safe2Tell" complaint via 911. The complaint was in reference to a male who posted a picture of himself with what appeared to be an AR-style rifle.

He also had posted a message stating, "Full on drive by sh-t here." Officers were not able to locate the male on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, officers identified the suspect as Zachery Durham, 18. Officers contacted the staff at Steamboat Springs High School and located Durham and another man, Damion Rhodes, 19, in the school parking lot. Officers saw Rhodes loading a magazine into what appeared to be a rifle.

Officers contacted Durham and Rhodes and located the Airsoft gun concealed in their vehicle. The Airsoft gun shoots plastic pellets not bullets. In addition to the gun, officers said that four knives were in plain sight inside the vehicle.

The school was placed in secure perimeter which allows for students to continue with instruction and move around inside the building with the doors locked.

Durham and Rhodes were arrested for interference with an educational institution and attempted felony menacing and booked into jail. Durham is not a student at the school but Rhodes does attend Steamboat Springs High School.

"We take potential threats and threats of violence very seriously," said Chief Sherry Burlingame in a statement. "We immediately began investigating the incident and attempting to locate the suspect. We're glad officers were able to intercede and that the concerned party shared the tip."

Safe2Tell is an anonymous way for students, parents, and the community to report any issues concerning safety or the safety of others. SSPD encourages anyone who is concerned about school safety to utilize Safe 2 Tell (Safe2Tell.org).