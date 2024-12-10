2 arrested in Northern Colorado, accused of shooting woman who tried to stop car break-in

Fort Collins police detectives arrested two people in connection with a crime in Northern Colorado in October. A woman was shot while trying to stop two suspects from breaking into her vehicle that was parked outside her home.

According to the investigation, detectives identified and arrested two juvenile male suspects.

The victim told police she was asleep at her house in southern Fort Collins about 1:20 a.m. Oct. 21 when a family member woke her up and told her about what was happening outside. She told police she ran out to try to stop the break-in and one of the men shot at her and one of the shots hit her in the leg. She said the men ran away before police officers arrived. She was treated at the hospital and survived.

CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over the neighborhood where the shooting happened on Monday. CBS

"It is certainly troubling to see youth involved in these types of crimes, but I'm grateful for the dedicated work of the Criminal Impact Unit to conduct this investigation and identify these suspects. Working to apprehend armed suspects is one of the top priorities of the Criminal Impact Unit, and their work makes our community safer," said Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky who oversees the Fort Collins Police Criminal Investigations Division, in a statement.

Police said the first suspect was arrested on several charges including attempted murder in the first degree, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass to a vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. The second suspect was arrested on several charges including accessory to a crime, aggravated robbery with a gun, criminal attempt to commit a Class 3 felony and Class 4 felony, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and first-degree criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Additional Information from Fort Collins Police Services:

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police, please email Detective Dollie Knab at tipsline@fcgov.com, or contact the FCPS Tip Line at (970) 416 2825. Individuals who would like to remain anonymous can contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221 6868 with any information.