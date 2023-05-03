2 arrested, accused of kidnapping and assault in Douglas County

Two suspects have been arrested for their alleged roles in a kidnapping and assault that happened last month in Douglas County. Deputies received a report of a 25-year-old man who had been kidnapped on April 28.

Deputies and detectives worked to recover the victim and arrest the suspects, who knew the victim. They believe the kidnapping stemmed from a debt the victim owned the suspects.

Deivis Jose Chavez Pinto Douglas County

Witnesses at the RTD Park-N-Ride at South University Boulevard and Dad Clark Drive told investigators they saw the victim being forced out of his vehicle and into a white or light blue minivan in the early morning hours of April 28. Several hours later the victim was able to escape his kidnappers although he suffered "substantial injuries" during the ordeal.

Detectives located the victim's vehicle in Rockford, Illinois after following up on numerous leads. That's where police arrested one suspect, Brandon Graterol-Castro, 22. The second suspect, Deivis Jose Chavez Pinto, 30, was arrested in Douglas County.

Brandon Graterol-Castro Douglas County

"This was a complex case that required significant resources and coordination," said Douglas County Sheriff Weekly in a statement. "Our deputies worked tirelessly to locate the victim and apprehend the suspects, and we are grateful for their dedication and commitment to keeping our community safe."

The suspects remain in custody on charges of kidnapping and assault. Detectives are still searching for the suspects' white or light blue minivan. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Amanda Falkner at 303-784-7861.