19-year-olds in stolen car surrender after pursuit, crash

A Grand County neighborhood was put on a shelter-in-place alert as authorities took two 19-year-olds into custody Saturday morning.

Ely Ryszkowski and Daisy Waggoner were arrested and charged with several felonies after leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen car, crashing, and then barricading themselves inside a home outside Tabernash.

Ely Ryszkowski and Daisy Waggoner following their arrests Saturday. Grand County Sheriff's Office

According to a press release from the Grand County Sheriff's Office, a deputy noticed the white 2000 Subaru Outback near the Granby airport at 9:11 a.m. That car had been allegedly stolen in Kremmling the night before, with the car's owner reported it missing at 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

When GCSO deputies and Granby Police officers moved in, the Subaru driver took off, leading deputies on a pursuit eastbound on U.S. 40 through Granby.

Near the intersection with Grand County Road 894, the driver reportedly veered toward a Grand County sergeant who laid tire-deflating "stop sticks" on the highway, GCSO stated.

Deputies made the decision to terminate the pursuit when they encountered icy road conditions. They lost contact with the Subaru near mile marker 218, but then dispatchers were alerted by a citizen that the car had skidded into a ditch less than two miles later at the intersection of U.S. 40 and County Road 5.

Grand County deputies and Fraser-Winter Park Police officers tracked the occupants of the car to a nearby residence. According to GCSO, the owner of the residence said a man and woman had entered uninvited.

Nearby residents were sent an emergency notification as additional law enforcement and negotiators surrounded the home.

⚠️ Happening Now- An active police incident is occurring at the west end of Hwy 40 and County Road 5. A SHELTER IN PLACE Code Red notification is being sent to a one mile radius of this area.#grandcounty @grandcountygov @GrandCountyOEM — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) April 15, 2023

Ryszkowski and Waggoner voluntarily walked out of the home at 10:28 a.m. Both were evaluated for injuries suffered in the crash and then taken to jail. Both are residents of Grand County, according to the sheriff's office.