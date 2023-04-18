19-year-old arrested after man reportedly shot in parking lot of Burger King in Aurora

Aurora police says a 19-year-old is in custody after a man had to be transported to the hospital following an incident that occurred in the parking lot of a Burger King.

Authorities say officers responded to a local hospital regarding a 50-year-old man, who has to be transported to the emergency room as he was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 625 N. Peoria St. around 8:30 p.m.

Aurora PD identified and arrested a 19-year-old man on one charge of reckless endangerment for firing a shot in the parking lot, while another teen, who is believed to have shot the man, has not been taken into custody yet.

Investigators say the incident stems from an altercation between the suspect and the victim as Aurora PD reports they are known to each other.