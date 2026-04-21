15-year-old arrested in connection with shooting at city park in Northern Colorado

A 15-year-old has been arrested after a shooting at a park in Northern Colorado left one person injured on Monday.

The Ault Police Department says officers were called to Wagon Wheel Park on Conestoga Drive around 7:26 p.m. When they arrived, the officers found an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene, who gave them a description of the suspect. Officers from multiple agencies, drones and a K9 team helped in the search.

Police identified a local 15-year-old as the suspect in the shooting and took him into custody. They also executed a search warrant at his home.

The suspect was booked into the Platte Valley Youth Detention Center in Greeley. Due to his age, the police will not be releasing his name.

Although the motive for the shooting is unknown, APD said they believe it was not a random encounter. The shooting remains under investigation.