Suspect injured in shooting with Thornton police officers on E 120th Avenue

Thornton Police Department says police fired shots and injured a suspect after he pulled a gun while they were serving him an arrest warrant on Tuesday night. No officers were injured during this response.

CBS

According to the police department's press release, officers found an individual with a warrant for his arrest in a parking lot in the 200 block of E 120th Avenue around 8 p.m.

Officers then went to tell the suspect he was under arrest, but he began to walk away from them. A Taser was used on the suspect, but it did not stop him. That's when police say he pulled a gun on them, so they fired shots and hit the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and there was no further information immediately available about his condition, identity or the charges against him.

The officers who fired their guns were placed on administrative leave per standard protocol, and the shooting will be investigated by the 17th judicial District Critical Incident Response Team before it is reviewed by the district attorney's office.