12-year-old injured in dog attack released from hospital

The 12-year-old boy who was injured in a dog attack in Golden last week has been released from the hospital. His 89-year-old grandmother was also critically injured and unfortunately did not survive.

Golden police officers rushed to the home in the 15700 block of West 1st Avenue just before 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 14 on reports of a dog bite. When they arrived, they found two pit bulls attacking the woman in the backyard.

Officers put themselves between the dogs and the woman and used tasers and less lethal shotguns to attempt to create distance between the victim and the dogs.

The woman suffered critical injuries and the boy was seriously injured. The woman died after four days in the hospital. The boy was released from the hospital on Monday.

One dog was immediately euthanized and the other dog was eventually put down.

Police said at the time, the dogs were known to the two victims in the attack. A neighbor told CBS News Colorado that the dogs lived at the home.