2 pit bull dogs attack grandmother, 12-year-old in Golden

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Two pit bulls attacked a grandmother and her 12-year-old grandson on Wednesday afternoon. Golden police officers rushed to the home in the 15700 block of West 1st Avenue just before 3:35 p.m.

When they arrived, the young male was at a neighbor's house where he got help during the dog attack. 

Officers found the two pit bulls in the backyard of the home where they were attacking the 89-year-old woman. Officers placed themselves between the dogs and the victim and used tasers and less lethal shotguns to attempt to create distance between the victim and the dogs. 

Each time the officers approached the victim, the dogs would circle the officers, according to Golden police. 

Additional officers arrived at the home and were able to hold off the dogs while rescuing the victim from the backyard. She was rushed to St. Anthony's Hospital with critical injuries. 

The boy was seriously injured and rushed to St. Anthony's Hospital as well but then air lifted to Children's Hospital. 

The dogs in the attack are contained and not a threat to the public. Police said the dogs are known to the two victims in the attack. 

First published on September 14, 2022 / 8:07 PM

