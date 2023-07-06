12 homes evacuated in Broomfield as precaution after gas line leak
A gas line leak forced the evacuation of 12 homes in Broomfield on Thursday afternoon. The gas line leak was near Westlake Drive and Grove Way.
Four homes were evacuated as a precaution and then another eight were added as Xcel Energy crews began to assess the leak.
Westlake Drive was closed in both directions from King Circle to 132nd Court. There is no estimate on how long the closure will last.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.