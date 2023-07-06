12 homes evacuated in Broomfield as precaution after gas line leak

A gas line leak forced the evacuation of 12 homes in Broomfield on Thursday afternoon. The gas line leak was near Westlake Drive and Grove Way.

CBS

Four homes were evacuated as a precaution and then another eight were added as Xcel Energy crews began to assess the leak.

On scene of a gas line leak near Westlake Dr. and Grove Way in Broomfield. Four homes evacuated out of precaution. @XcelEnergyCO en route to shut down line, investigate and do any necessary repairs. No ETA on when evacuation will be lifted. @broomfield @BroomfieldPD pic.twitter.com/M46E1vky3b — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) July 6, 2023

Westlake Drive was closed in both directions from King Circle to 132nd Court. There is no estimate on how long the closure will last.