12 Denver pools across the city open for the summer season

There is good news as students across Denver are officially out for the summer season. Twelve outdoor pools across Denver are now open. It's the perfect way to cool down as temperatures start to rise.

For each pool to open, they must follow the standards set by the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment. This means checking for maintenance needs and ensuring chemicals are safe and ready. They also must make sure there is no leaking. The Aztlan pool is currently closed due to water loss.

Due to the drought, their water restrictions have been reduced by 20%, and pools are not allowed to use decorative fountains.

The city is reminding everyone to be careful at the pool to prevent drownings.

"Don't be near the deep end if you can't swim," said Stephanie Figueroa, Spokesman, Denver Parks and Recreation. "Keep your eye on your kids. Things can happen in a second. It's just important to keep an eye on your kids and make sure they're supervised."

The city says it is fully staffed and always tries to open the pools when school gets out.

To verify outdoor or indoor pool schedules and hours of operation, please visit denvergov.org/swimmingpools.