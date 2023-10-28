Watch CBS News
12 cattle killed, 9 euthanized after serious rollover crash on Highway 13 in Moffat County

By Kasey Richardson

Colorado State Patrol says 12 cattle were killed, while nine had to be euthanized after a serious rollover crash. The driver was reportedly uninjured in the crash. 

CSP says a semitruck driver was hauling 93 heads of "steers and heifers" when the crash happened on CO Highway 13 south of Craig at MP77. The others were moved to a portable corral examined by a veterinarian and transported from the area.

The crash shut down the highway for a period of time as Highway 13 opened in both directions shortly after 7:25 p.m. 

