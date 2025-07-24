119th annual Arapahoe County Fair kicks off this weekend in Colorado

The smell of kettle corn, the sound of rodeo fans cheering, and the sight of kids carrying giant stuffed animals can only mean one thing: the Arapahoe County Fair is back.

Now in its 119th year, the Arapahoe County Fair has grown from a small agricultural gathering in the early 1900s to one of Colorado's most popular summertime traditions. Originally a showcase for local ranchers and farmers, the fair has expanded to feature everything from unlimited carnival rides and rodeo events to pig races and mutton bustin'.

This year, organizers are introducing several new attractions, including a silent disco, axe throwing, BMX stunt shows, Polynesian fire dancers, and gel blasters.

"This is something that provides an opportunity to bring the community together," said Michael Roy, Environmental Health Specialist with Arapahoe County Public Health.

"People from all walks of life can come to the fair and find something they all have in common. Whether it's enjoying food, riding with family, or seeing the livestock. It really is something that can make us all better and closer as a community," Roy said.

Public health inspectors will be on-site all weekend to ensure food safety. They are checking temperatures, safe handling practices, and proper refrigeration to prevent foodborne illnesses, which often spike during summer festivals.

Attendees can also help by washing their hands after petting animals or riding attractions and avoiding pacifiers, bottles or toys that children might put in their mouths while on the fairgrounds.

"We want to make sure that's how it stays, and nobody leaves this experience or this fair with a foodborne illness or anything like that. Or Anything that would really ruin their day out here in the County Fair," Roy said.

The fair runs through Sunday. It opens Thursday at 4 p.m. and closes at midnight, then opens at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday and closes at midnight. On Sunday, gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 10:30 p.m. General admission is $28, and children under 36 inches tall get in free.