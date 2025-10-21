Over 100 animal cruelty charges filed against 2 Coloradans accused of keeping animals in "undesirable" conditions

Two Colorado women have been charged with over 100 animal abuse charges in connection with the rescue of 115 animals and the discovery of two dead animals in a Northglenn home this past summer.

Patti Joslin, 69, and Dakotah Joslin, 32, are now charged with 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a class-4 felony, and 98 counts of cruelty to animals, a class-1 misdemeanor. The charges stem from tips sent by neighbors to Northglenn police about what police investigators described as "unsanitary, undesirable conditions" inside a home near Wyco Park.

On the morning of July 18, police and animal control officers from several agencies entered the home and removed 96 cats and 19 dogs. That's when they allegedly discovered a dead dog and a dead cat inside.

"We all go in with gas masks and full suits, everything. There's feces and urine, animal waste covering every inch of the house. It's on walls, it's everywhere," said Northglenn Animal Control Officer Chyann Warme. "Couches torn up, furniture torn up."

A handout photo from Northglenn police shows the conditions inside a house where two women were allegedly keeping over 100 animals. Northglenn Police Department

The animals were taken to veterinarians for assessment and treatment, and then to Riverdale Animal Shelter in Brighton.

Dakotah Joslin posted a $5,000 cash or surety bond and is due in court on Nov. 10. Attorney information for her wasn't listed in court records.

Patti Joslin was given a $5,000 bond but has not posted, and no court dates are listed in court records. A phone number listed for her attorney rang without going to voicemail and she didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.