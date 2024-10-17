$10K worth of meat stolen from Colorado restaurant's freezer in Stanley Marketplace

Restaurants have been through a lot in recent years, and many are still fighting to survive. Now owners are worried about a ballot measure they say will hurt the industry's future, on top of a trend in crime, that's hurting them now.

Next month, Denver voters will decide whether to ban slaughterhouses. The city currently has one, the Superior Farms lamb processing plant. Dozens of restaurateurs say they plan to vote no.

Caroline Glover, owner of Annette and Traveling Mercies, says the ban would have a devastating impact that trickles down to consumers, food workers, and the rest of the restaurant industry.

"A lot of us care about where food comes from, and having our slaughterhouse closed is a really big deal. If you have to go long distances, it puts a lot of strain on the animal. It adds in carbon emissions and to the actual cost of the meat," explained Glover. "The further your food has to travel, the more it's going to cost."

Unfortunately, some of Glover's food has traveled further - out of her freezer and away with thieves. A total of $10,000 worth of meat was stolen from her walk-in freezer.

Surveillance video captured three people breaking the lock and filling trash bags with food. It is about four trips. It's a hit many restaurants couldn't survive.

"Almost everything was gone. It's not insignificant. It's about three nights of service," said Glover. "With food costs just going up and up, it hurts us and then hurts the consumer too. We have to raise prices to make sure that we keep our doors open."

Glover says a few freezers have been hit in kitchens across town.

Earlier this year, the owner of Piramides in Aurora showed CBS Colorado surveillance video of a man stealing meat. Tessa Delicatessen on Colfax was also hit this summer.

"Our industry has had a really tough four years, ever since the pandemic, and so this is just one more thing that's on our plates. I don't think it's something that we're necessarily scared of, but it's just one more obstacle," said Glover.

To maintain food prices and food jobs, dozens of restaurants support keeping the processing plant.

In Glover's time of need, the plant is supporting her. After the break-in, Superior Farms donated Glover 1,000 pounds of lamb.

"I think I'm the first 'lambulance' recipient," Glover laughed, "That's something we can put on our menu and sell to try to offset some of the loss."

Several locks and bars have since been added to her walk-in freezer.