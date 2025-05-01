Watch CBS News
More than 10 pounds of fentanyl seized during traffic stop near Colorado's I-70

Jennifer McRae
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Drug bust in Jefferson County results in seizure of more than 10 pounds of fentanyl
Drug bust in Jefferson County results in seizure of more than 10 pounds of fentanyl 01:22

More than 10 pounds of fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop near I-70 in the Denver metro area. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a black Ford Explorer for speeding near I-70 and Harlan Street about 10:25 p.m. Monday. 

jeffco-drug-arrest-3-jcso.jpg
Approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop near I-70. FBI

Deputies conducted a narcotics investigation and got assistance from a K9 team. The K9 gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics in the SUV's rear hatch. 

jeffco-drug-arrest-2-fbi-denver.jpg
More than 10 pounds of fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop in Jefferson County. The number on the scale shows 4.9 kilograms.  FBI

That's when deputies discovered and seized 4.9 kilograms, or 10.8 pounds, of fentanyl. Jeffco deputies said that equals approximately 50,000 M30 pills at a street value of $1 million. 

jeffco-drug-arrest-1-fbi-denver.jpg
  Dario Perez Quintero FBI

The suspects were turned over to the FBI. The FBI said that Mexican national Dario Perez Quintero was wanted in his home country on sexual assault charges and was residing in Colorado without authorization. 

