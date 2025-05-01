More than 10 pounds of fentanyl seized during traffic stop near Colorado's I-70

Drug bust in Jefferson County results in seizure of more than 10 pounds of fentanyl

More than 10 pounds of fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop near I-70 in the Denver metro area. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a black Ford Explorer for speeding near I-70 and Harlan Street about 10:25 p.m. Monday.

Approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop near I-70. FBI

Deputies conducted a narcotics investigation and got assistance from a K9 team. The K9 gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics in the SUV's rear hatch.

More than 10 pounds of fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop in Jefferson County. The number on the scale shows 4.9 kilograms. FBI

That's when deputies discovered and seized 4.9 kilograms, or 10.8 pounds, of fentanyl. Jeffco deputies said that equals approximately 50,000 M30 pills at a street value of $1 million.

Dario Perez Quintero FBI

The suspects were turned over to the FBI. The FBI said that Mexican national Dario Perez Quintero was wanted in his home country on sexual assault charges and was residing in Colorado without authorization.