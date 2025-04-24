1 rushed to hospital after rock slide on I-70 in Colorado's mountains
One person was rushed to the hospital after a rock slide in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Fall River Road on Thursday morning. According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, the rock slide happened at mile marker 236 about 6:30 a.m.
One vehicle crashed and other vehicles have blown tires. A total of five vehicles were damaged due to the rocks.
Westbound traffic was at a standstill. According to the sheriff's office, the Colorado State Patrol is investigating and Colorado Department of Transportation crews cleared off the rocks. The roadway reopened at 7 a.m.