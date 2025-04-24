Watch CBS News
1 rushed to hospital after rock slide on I-70 in Colorado's mountains

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

One person was rushed to the hospital after a rock slide in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Fall River Road on Thursday morning. According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, the rock slide happened at mile marker 236 about 6:30 a.m. 

One vehicle crashed and other vehicles have blown tires. A total of five vehicles were damaged due to the rocks. 

cdot-cam-i70-rockslide-frame-828.jpg
CDOT

Westbound traffic was at a standstill. According to the sheriff's office, the Colorado State Patrol is investigating and Colorado Department of Transportation crews cleared off the rocks. The roadway reopened at 7 a.m.

Jennifer McRae

