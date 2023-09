1 injured, search for suspect continues in 22nd and Lawrence shooting

One person was injured in an early morning shooting in LoDo. Denver police are investigating the shooting that happened at 22nd and Lawrence before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers are working to develop suspect information. One person was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.