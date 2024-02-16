1 person hurt, dog killed in house fire in Denver
Firefighters rushed to a burning home in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Firefighters rescued one person who was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.
Another person was treated at the scene. Unfortunately, one dog did not survive.
Fire crews said the fire was contained to the basement of the home which was a separate living unit.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.