1 hospitalized following motel fire in Aurora

Aurora Fire Rescue says one person has been hospitalized following a fire at the Pace Setter Motel.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., witnesses reported smoke coming from a room at the motel located at 14291 E. Colfax Ave.

There are no updates on the hospitalized patient.



The latest information on this incident can be found in our News Release: https://t.co/7Gnjtjeka8 https://t.co/7tFSL6naNj — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 15, 2023

The first firefighters on scene reported smoke from a unit, and quickly rescued an occupant who was inside. Emergency medical providers immediately began life-saving measures and then transported the patient to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters contained the blaze to just one room, which allowed most other occupants at the motel to remain in their rooms instead of being out in the cold.

Nine units within the building were impacted by the loss of utilities, but Xcel Energy was on the scene working to restore power.

Fire investigators are on the scene to conduct their work.

