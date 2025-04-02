1 hospitalized after fire engulfs home in Northern Colorado

One person was hospitalized after a fire engulfed a home in Northern Colorado early Wednesday morning. Firefighters with the Poudre Fire Authority rushed to the burning manufactured home in the 2500 block of East Harmony Road just after 1 a.m.

One person was hospitalized after an early morning fire at a home in Fort Collins. Poudre Fire Authority

According to firefighters, four people were home at the time of the fire. They were able to escape the flames, and one person was assessed and transported by the UCHealth ambulance team. One dog was found deceased inside the home.

Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to the burning home in Fort Collins early Wednesday morning. Poudre Fire Authority

At least three vehicles were damaged in the fire. What caused the fire is being investigated.