1 hospitalized after fire engulfs home in Northern Colorado

By
Jennifer McRae
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
One person was hospitalized after a fire engulfed a home in Northern Colorado early Wednesday morning. Firefighters with the Poudre Fire Authority rushed to the burning manufactured home in the 2500 block of East Harmony Road just after 1 a.m.

foco-harmony-fire-2-pfa.png
One person was hospitalized after an early morning fire at a home in Fort Collins.  Poudre Fire Authority

According to firefighters, four people were home at the time of the fire. They were able to escape the flames, and one person was assessed and transported by the UCHealth ambulance team. One dog was found deceased inside the home. 

foco-harmony-fire-1-pfa.png
Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to the burning home in Fort Collins early Wednesday morning. Poudre Fire Authority

At least three vehicles were damaged in the fire. What caused the fire is being investigated. 

