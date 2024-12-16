Watch CBS News
Local News

1 hospitalized, 1 cat rescued from burning home in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

1 hospitalized in house fire in Arapahoe County
1 hospitalized in house fire in Arapahoe County 01:13

One person was hospitalized early Monday morning after a house fire in Arapahoe County. South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the residence in the 14000 block of Progress Way near Parker Road just after 1 a.m.

arapco-progress-way-fire-smfr-1.jpg
One person was hospitalized in a house fire in Arapahoe County.  South Metro Fire Rescue

Crews said one person was able to escape the home and that person was rushed to the hospital. 

One cat rescued from the home was given oxygen and a second cat remained unaccounted for. 

arapco-progress-way-fire-smfr-4.jpg
A cat was rescued from the house fire in Arapahoe County. South Metro Fire Rescue

What caused the house fire is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.