1 hospitalized, 1 cat rescued from burning home in Colorado
One person was hospitalized early Monday morning after a house fire in Arapahoe County. South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the residence in the 14000 block of Progress Way near Parker Road just after 1 a.m.
Crews said one person was able to escape the home and that person was rushed to the hospital.
One cat rescued from the home was given oxygen and a second cat remained unaccounted for.
What caused the house fire is being investigated.