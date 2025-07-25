Watch CBS News
1 dead, another injured in Denver shooting as police search for suspect

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Denver police investigate shooting at 17th and Pearl
Denver police investigate shooting at 17th and Pearl 01:09

Denver police said one of the two people who were shot early Friday morning died from their injuries several hours later. According to investigators, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said officers were called to the scene at 17th Avenue and Pearl Street about 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims who were rushed to the hospital.

17th-pearl-shooting-12vo-transfer-frame-340.jpg
Denver police investigated a shooting at 17th Avenue and Pearl Street early Friday morning.  CBS

Just after 10 a.m. police announced that one of those victims had died. Neither victim has been identified. 

Police said they are working to determine what led up to the shooting and are developing suspect information.  

