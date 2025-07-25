1 dead, another injured in Denver shooting as police search for suspect

Denver police said one of the two people who were shot early Friday morning died from their injuries several hours later. According to investigators, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said officers were called to the scene at 17th Avenue and Pearl Street about 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims who were rushed to the hospital.

Denver police investigated a shooting at 17th Avenue and Pearl Street early Friday morning. CBS

Just after 10 a.m. police announced that one of those victims had died. Neither victim has been identified.

Police said they are working to determine what led up to the shooting and are developing suspect information.