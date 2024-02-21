Martin Luther King Jr. statue vandalized in Denver's City Park

The Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Denver's City Park was vandalized overnight. The damage was discovered on Wednesday morning.

The MLK Jr. statue in Denver's City Park was vandalized overnight. MLK Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission

The Dr. MLK Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission confirmed the damage to CBS News Colorado.

The MLK Jr. statue in City Park was vandalized. MLK Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission

It appears the plaque on the statue along with one of the torches on one side and a metal figure on the other side are missing.

One of the metal torches was missing from the MLK Jr. statue in Denver's City Park. MLK Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission

The artist who designed the statue is Edward Dwight, a University of Denver alum, who was also in the Air Force training program from which NASA selected astronauts and the first African American Astronaut candidate. Unfortunately, he was not selected for space exploration. He makes his home in the Denver metro area.

Dwight told CBS News Colorado that the molds for the plaques on the statue no longer exist. Dwight was profiled on CBS Mornings about his second career as an artist.

This image shows what the MLK Jr. statue in City Park looked like before it was vandalized. Denverpublicart.org

One of the panels depicts the time period of slavery to the Civil War and the panel on the other side depicts the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

Dwight said that he has created 132 Black memorials around the country and to date a quarter of them have been vandalized.