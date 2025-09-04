1-800-PACK-RAT customers in Colorado still waiting for answers after roof collapse

Multiple people in Colorado say they are having problems with 1-800-PACK-RAT

Multiple people in Colorado say they are having problems with 1-800-PACK-RAT

Multiple people in Colorado say they are having problems with 1-800-PACK-RAT

More than two weeks after a roof collapse cut off access to a 1-800-PACK-RAT storage facility in Aurora, an unknown number of customers in Colorado are still without their belongings.

1-800-PACK-RAT CBS

Since CBS Colorado's report one week ago, at least seven people have reached out to the station saying they are also impacted by the structural damage. They all report the same issue: they still don't have their belongings and are frustrated by a lack of clear communication from 1-800-PACK-RAT.

One woman told CBS Colorado her delivery was rescheduled for Sept. 2, but on the day of the appointment, she received a call saying it wasn't happening. She, along with many others, is still waiting.

"It's a lot of apologies with no information," said 1-800-PACK-RAT customer Kenneth Mockler.

For two weeks, Mockler, his wife, and their teenage son have called an empty house in Denver home, sleeping on air mattresses and wearing the same clothes repeatedly.

"This is not just a minor inconvenience. This is a daily routine, daily life in a new city that we don't know," Mockler said.

After moving to Denver from Austin, Texas, their 1-800-PACK-RAT container never arrived as scheduled on Aug. 21.

"We had received no information, so I reached out to the company, and that's when they told us that we were not going to be receiving our containers and they didn't have a delivery date because there was structural damage at the facilities," Mockler said.

Aurora Fire Rescue confirmed that the facility sustained a roof collapse. The company's COO told CBS Colorado the Aurora facility experienced structural damage on Aug. 19 and that "local authorities deemed the space unsafe to enter pending a professional structural evaluation, which is underway."

Weeks later, Mockler and an unknown number of others are still waiting.

Kenneth Mockler talks to CBS Colorado's Olivia Young. CBS

"They've been really not very forthcoming about what's going on at all," said a customer who asked to only be referred to by his first name, Pete.

Pete moved from Colorado to the East Coast last month, but said his belongings are also stuck at the Aurora facility.

"I came out here with shorts and T-shirts. I've had to buy tons of clothes, just living off of plastic silverware and flatware," Pete said. "It's been a real nightmare."

What's more, both Pete and Mockler said they were charged a storage fee by 1-800-PACK-RAT, which is supposedly being refunded.

"They charged me the monthly rental fee while my stuff's been delayed. So there's a $350 charge to my card," Pete said.

"We had to reach out to them and say, 'Are you kidding us?' And then they apologized, obviously, but this is money that was withdrawn from our bank account that we have to wait for to be reimbursed," Mockler said.

Last week, the COO of 1-800-PACK-RAT told CBS Colorado, "We are working closely with local authorities to regain access to the warehouse as soon as safely possible. Additional updates are expected to be available in the next 48 hours."

Despite CBS Colorado following up four times in the last week, the company has not responded. Customers say the only update they've received was more of the same.

"Why can't you tell us what happened? Why can't you tell us when we're going to be getting our things?" Mockler said.

"This is really unacceptable," Pete said.

Earlier this year, 1-800-PACK-RAT customers in Tampa, Florida, were unable to access their containers for over a month after a building collapse.

"We can get the containers tomorrow and we can get them a month from now... It's the lack of information that is making this incredibly difficult," Mockler said. "Stuff happens. And this is not about what happened. This is about the level of communication that this company has offered to be able to provide some form of comfort in the meantime."

Mockler is now looking into his legal options and trying to connect with others in his position.

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the roof damage at 1-800-PACK-RAT. CBS

"We have no information. So if other people have some information, I think it would be fantastic for us to try to collectively get a better understanding of where this company has positioned itself in this situation," Mockler said.

The city of Aurora told CBS Colorado that a permit was issued on Friday for the demolition of the affected area and emergency shoring, which would allow temporary access into the facility. The engineer's report associated with the permit application listed the cause of damage as a forklift hitting a steel column.

A city of Aurora spokesperson provided the following timeline:

August 19 - Incident/damage reported. After notification from AFR, the city went to the scene and provided a notice of violation, which instructs the company to obtain an independent engineer for repairs. According to city records, the company had an independent engineer out the same day to provide directions on emergency shoring and debris removal.

August 29 - The company obtained a permit for emergency shoring and demolition of affected areas. No inspections have been performed or scheduled at this time. The independent engineer has the discretion to allow access to the building once emergency shoring is complete.

If the company and independent engineer proceed with emergency shoring and THEN choose to make further repairs (such as building a new roof), a new permit would be needed for those repairs.

While 1-800-PACK-RAT did not respond to CBS Colorado's additional requests for comment, the company and the city previously issued the following statements:

"The 1-800-PACK-RAT Aurora facility experienced structural damage to a portion of the warehouse on 8/19/25. At that time, local authorities deemed the space unsafe to enter pending a professional structural evaluation, which is underway. There were no injuries, and all customer containers and contents are safe and secure. We are currently servicing customers from a temporary location. Once access is granted into the warehouse, our priority will be to provide the requested service to those customers who are delayed as a result of this situation. Our local management team and call center agents are providing updates to those customers impacted. We are working closely with local authorities to regain access to the warehouse as soon as safely possible. Additional updates are expected to be available in the next 48 hours."

– Kevin Barbour, Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-PACK-RAT | Zippy Shell

The City of Aurora issued this statement:

"The city of Aurora's Building Division is aware of the issues at 21250 E. 36th Dr. Unit D, Aurora, CO 80011. Aurora Fire Rescue reported the incident to the city's Building Division, as is procedure. The city sent an inspector to the property who issued a notice that structural evaluation would need to be performed by an owner-obtained design professional due to the significant damages. The city does not and would not have any authority to conduct its own investigation on private property.

"Any designer the property owner obtains would then identify the scope of work, and the design would be identified for repairs and presented to the Building Division for review and approval. A permit would then be issued and associated inspections would be performed thereafter to final completion.

"Again, the city of Aurora would not have the enforcement authority to act under the capacity of project management but simply compliance oversight to ensure the scope of work is carried out per the associated adopted building codes and design, using the permitting process."