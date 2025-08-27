Roof collapse at Aurora storage facility leaves customers with no access to belongings

Roof collapse at Colorado storage facility leaves customers with no access to belongings

An unknown number of moving and storage customers in Aurora have no access to their things, and don't know when they will.

A 1-800-PACK-RAT facility in Aurora says it experienced structural damage, and access to the site is no longer safe. Some of those customers say communication from the company has been murky.

Aurora Fire says that on Aug. 19, they responded to a call for a water problem at the 1-800-PACK-RAT facility in Aurora after people heard a loud boom. It turned out that a roof or ceiling collapse had triggered the sprinkler system.

Since then, no one has been able to go inside, and the people whose things are stored there want answers.

Earlier this month, it was finally time for Debbie Tecca to make the big move.

"Convinced by my family, after many years, that it was time to come here. I have two daughters here," Tecca said. "My granddaughters were really the inspiration for this."

Back in her home state of Washington, she loaded up her earthly possessions into a 1-800-PACK-RAT container.

"I felt that that was very secure. And the experience that I had in Washington was very positive. They were very professional. The drivers were great," Tecca said.

A few days later, Tecca arrived at her daughter's house in Castle Rock, where a basement apartment would be her new home.

But on Aug. 21, her container didn't arrive as scheduled.

"I called again. Was on hold for an hour or more. And finally, somebody said to me, 'There's been this incident, and you're not getting your pod,'" Tecca said.

Debbie Tecca stands in front of air mattress in her room. CBS

Tecca wasn't given many details, and since then, she hasn't heard from the company.

"They don't reach out, they don't do anything. It's as if we don't exist, and our stuff is now just gone. We don't know if we're ever going to get it back," Tecca said.

1-800-PACK-RAT told CBS Colorado that their Aurora facility "experienced structural damage to a portion of the warehouse on 8/19/25. At that time, local authorities deemed the space unsafe to enter pending a professional structural evaluation, which is underway. There were no injuries, and all customer containers and contents are safe and secure."

Aurora Fire told CBS Colorado that structural damage was a roof or ceiling collapse.

The city of Aurora told CBS Colorado that 1-800-PACK-RAT needs to hire someone for a structural evaluation, who would then identify repairs and present them to the city's building division for approval. The city would then issue a permit and perform inspections throughout the repair process.

Only after that process is finished would the city's building division determine if access is safe again. The city spokesperson said 1-800-PACK-RAT could have an engineer put together temporary shoring details to support the structure and allow access before then.

For a week now, Tecca's had to make do without her belongings.

"Basically, my entire home," Tecca said. "My bed, I'm sleeping on an air mattress right now. I had to go out and buy new shoes because I had come with a pair of sandals, and that was it."

Online reviews suggest she isn't the only customer in this position. Many recent reviewers say they are still awaiting their deliveries and were told a "facility issue" or "structural issue" was the reason for the unspecified delay.

"There are probably hundreds of families, hundreds of individuals, that have stuff, their whole home, sitting at that place," Tecca said.

Many others are potentially stuck in limbo, waiting for their belongings and for answers.

"This is everything I've had for the last eight years," Tecca said, "and it's just taken from you, and there's nothing you can do. There's nothing you can do, and you don't know the story behind it. You don't know the why."

1-800-PACK-RAT says its local management team and call center agents are providing updates to impacted customers, but Tecca says it's frustrating to have to call the 1-800 number to get updates.

CBS Colorado asked the company's COO how many containers are in this facility, what the cause of the roof collapse was, how long they think it will be until customers can access their containers and if any refunds will be given.

As of the time of this story's publishing, we have not received a response to any of those questions. However, on Wednesday morning, the COO said they should have additional updates in the next 48 hours.