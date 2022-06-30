Colorado Avalanche parade through downtown Denver in celebration of Stanley Cup win

Colorado Avalanche parade through downtown Denver in celebration of Stanley Cup winget the free app
The City of Denver is celebrating the big win by the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday. It's the first parade for a pro team champion through the streets of Denver since 2016, and the first for the Avs since 2001.
The parade started at 10 a.m. and a rally is scheduled to start at noon at Civic Center Park.
Avs lead crowd in 'All The Small Things' song
The Avs lead the crowd at the Stanley Cup championship rally in a rendition of "All The Small Things" by Blink 182.
The song has become an anthem for the Avs as they made their way to the Stanley Cup Final and then took the cup.
The crowd at Civic Center Park belted out the lyrics as they sang along with the Avs players.
Zambonis included in Stanley Cup parade
Sports anchor Michael Spencer paid tribute to the zamboni drivers during the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade.
"Those guys play a key part in making sure that ice is smooth and hard and these skaters ... can go as fast as possible when they are on the ice."
Stanley Cup featured at Avs rally
Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog carried the Stanley Cup onto the stage at Civic Center Park for the championship rally.
Avs Championship rally begins with Conn Smythe Trophy
The Avs Stanley Cup Championship rally began at Civic Center Park after the parade through downtown Denver. It began with the Conn Smythe Trophy which is awarded annually to the most valuable player of his team during the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup playoffs.
The trophy is named after Conn Smythe, the longtime owner, general manager, and head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Avs rally brings fans of all ages to Civic Center Park
The Avs Stanley Cup Championship rally is bringing together fans of all ages. CBS4 Sports Richie Cozzolino interviewed some young fans at Civic Center Park.
Fans toss beer cans to Avalanche Players on Denver fire trucks
Thank goodness Mikko Rantanen isn't an outfielder for the Rockies! The Avs star missed all the beers that were tossed to him, but he still found a way to the Denver parade crowd hyped up.
Young Avs fans declare Cale Makar their favorite Avalanche player
Are these the cutest fans at today's parade for the Avalanche? Two sisters holding a Stanley Cup championship flag in Civic Center Park told CBS4 This Morning anchor Michelle Griego they watched all of Colorado's playoff games this year.
They say their favorite player is Cale Makar.
Crowd assembled en masse in Civic Center Park for Colorado Avalanche rally
Fans are gathered outside of the Denver City and County Building for the Colorado Avalanche victory rally.
Crowds gather in Civic Center Park for Avs rally
Tens of thousands of people gathered in Civic Center Park as the Avs Stanley Cup championship parade made its way through downtown Denver.
Avs fans line parade route
Tens of thousands of Avs fans lined the Stanley Cup championship parade route as players made their way from Union Station to Civic Center Park.
Stanley Cup makes appearance at parade
The Stanley Cup made an appearance at the parade with captain Gabriel Landeskog.
National hockey champs DU Pioneers join Avs parade
The DU Pioneers joined the Avs parade to show off their 9th National Championship in hockey. The Pios 9 national titles in Ice Hockey ties for the most ever.
Avs players celebrate Stanley Cup championship
Colorado Avalanche players celebrated their Stanley Cup championship by climbing on top of firetrucks and joining the victory parade in downtown Denver Thursday morning.
Parade gets started in Denver in celebration of Stanley Cup championship
The Stanley Cup parade is getting going. The Colorado Avalanche players are on top of Denver fire engines and the trophy will be paraded through the city.
Road closures, RTD routes in flex during Avs parade, rally
There are road closures and RTD changes during the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade and rally in downtown Denver on Thursday. RTD encouraged fans to take public transportation to avoid traffic and parking issues.
The parade route is from Union Station to Civic Center Park and begins at 10 a.m. The parade and rally are expected to last about 4 hours.
CBS News Colorado covers Stanley Cup parade
The CBS News Colorado team is stationed and ready for the Stanley Cup parade! Jim Benemann and Romi Bean are in LoDo and Karen Leigh and Michael Spencer are at Civic Center Park. We've also got more crews in other places along the Colorado Avalanche parade route.
Fans gathered, ready for the Colorado Avalanche parade
CBS4 has reporters positioned throughout downtown Denver -- including Justin Adams at Civic Center Park -- as Avs fans get ready for the Stanley Cup parade downtown.
Parade forecast: a few showers possible at start, then storms after 12 p.m.
All eyes are on the forecast for downtown Denver on Thursday with so many coming into the city to celebrate the Colorado Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup, reports First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears.
"It will be a cloudy and somewhat humid day (by Denver standards) with the threat for passing showers after 9 a.m. and thunderstorms by noon. We could see occasional rounds of storms into the evening hours."
Fans gather for Avalanche celebration in Civic Center Park
Some Avalanche fans gathered before daybreak as they were getting ready to celebrate Thursday's parade and rally in Denver. CBS4's Justin Adams reported on CBS4 This Morning that some fans had been in Civic Center Park here since 4:30 a.m.
Gov Polis is ready for Avs celebration
CBS4 Morning Anchor Michelle Griego got to have a Zoom sit-down with Gov. Jared Polis to talk all about the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Champions ahead of the parade and celebration in Denver.
Polis was proud of the commanding playoff run he said the Avs had throughout the entire quest for the Cup, while still facing moments of adversity filled with exciting narratives for individual players on the ice, who helped bring the Stanley Cup back to Denver and the state.
Avs hoist Stanley Cup at Coors Field day before parade
A day before the parade the Colorado Avalanche visited Coors Field with the Stanley Cup. The Associated Press reported that the Rockies crowd "roared" as captain Gabriel Landeskog "lugged in the Stanley Cup from left field and hoisted it above his head."
Landeskog also threw out the first pitch.