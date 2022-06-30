Road closures, RTD routes in flex during Avs parade, rally

There are road closures and RTD changes during the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade and rally in downtown Denver on Thursday. RTD encouraged fans to take public transportation to avoid traffic and parking issues.

CBS

RTD urges fans to check the route on their website before planning the trip downtown. There are some changes for riders with detours for some routes. D and H trains will be rerouted to Union Station and will not serve the Colfax at Auraria Station through the downtown loop. The L line trains will not be in service during the parade.

CBS

For those riding scooters, there is a grassy area between the east side of the Wellington Webb Building and Colfax Avenue.

The parade route is from Union Station to Civic Center Park and begins at 10 a.m. The route will mirror the latest championship celebration in 2016 for the Denver Broncos. The parade and rally are expected to last about 4 hours.

CBS

DOTI crews closed Bannock from Colfax to 14th at 6 a.m. Wednesday and closed 14th between Delaware and Broadway, Bannock between Colfax and 13th, and Cherokee between Colfax and 13th at 6 a.m. Thursday.

With hundreds of thousands of Avs fans expected to converge on downtown Denver on Thursday for the parade and celebration, there are guidelines on what and what not to bring.

What to Bring:

Water - LOTS of it!

Sunscreen

Avs gear

What to Leave at Home:

Hundreds of thousands of Avs Faithful will be downtown to celebrate, so bring only the necessities and leave the rest at home, including the following:

Alcohol, marijuana and illegal drugs

Chairs and seating of any kind

Blankets, tarps, beach towels, etc.

Inflatable objects (beach balls, latex balloons, etc.)

Cans and bottles

Grills or propane

Weapons (i.e., knives, pepper spray, stun-guns, any concealed weapons, firearms, etc.)

Umbrellas

Hard case containers (coolers, briefcases, etc.)

Air horns/whistles/vuvuzelas

Animals (except service animals)

Chemicals

Fireworks, smoke bombs, etc.

Large backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, equipment bags, etc.

Drones

Audio/video recording devices (including large cameras & tripods)

Laser pointers

Police/Radio Scanners

Skateboards/Roller Blades