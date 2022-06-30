Denver Weather: Few showers possible after 9 a.m. with storms after 12 p.m.

It will be a much cooler day in Denver, along the Front Range and across a large part of Colorado. The combination of a cold front and a large plume of monsoon moisture will combine to bring the welcome change.

All eyes are on the forecast for downtown Denver on Thursday with so many coming into the city to celebrate the Colorado Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. It will be a cloudy and somewhat humid day (by Denver standards) with the threat for passing showers after 9 a.m. and thunderstorms by noon. We could see occasional rounds of storms into the evening hours.

We'll also be watching for showers and storms in other parts of Colorado, including the mountains. There is the potential to see heavy rain on burn scars. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek burn area.

Both Friday and Saturday will feature continued chances to see afternoon showers and storms thanks to the monsoon. Storm chances will start to decrease on Sunday as temperatures begin to climb. Next week is looking hot and mostly dry for Denver with only a few isolated storms each day.