Watch CBS News

U.S. expected to meet with Iran next week

President Trump says U.S. officials will be talking with their Iranian counterparts next week after U.S. strikes hit Iran's nuclear sites. As Erica Brown reports, questions remain about the extent of the damage to Iran's nuclear program.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.