Massachusetts town to use some COVID recovery money for Ninja Turtles manhole covers Every iteration of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” was set in New York City, but creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird lived in Northampton, Massachusetts when they started the original comic book. Now, the mayor there plans to spend $20,000 in American Rescue Act dollars to paint the crime-fighting turtles on four manhole covers.