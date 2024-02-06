Watch CBS News

ATM torn apart in downtown Chicago

According to Chicago police, a group of offenders removed an ATM from the 800 block of North Clark Street around 5:22 a.m. The US Bank ATM was ripped apart and debris from the machine was seen on the ground.
