Zach LaVine to be traded from Chicago Bulls to Sacramento Kings, report says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Zach LaVine is set to be traded from the Bulls to the Sacramento Kings as part of a multi-team deal, according to reports Sunday night.

ESPN reported the deal also involved sending De'Aaron Fox from the Kings to the San Antonio Spurs.

In the deal, the Bulls would get to keep their own first-round 2025 draft pick that was owed to the Spurs, as well as the Spurs' Zach Collins and Tre Jones and the Kings' Kevin Huerter, ESPN reported.

The Bulls have not confirmed the report.

LaVine definitely boosted his trade value with bounce-back numbers — averaging 24 points while shooting a career-best 51%. The 29-year-old scoring machine has also matured as team leader.

LaVine first joined the Bulls in 2017 after three years with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was acquired along with Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen to the Bulls in exchange for Jimmy Butler.

In Sacramento, LaVine will be reunited with DeMar DeRozan.

Just Saturday, there was speculation about the Bulls possibly trading LaVine to the Golden State Warriors.