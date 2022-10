Celebration underway for Yom Kippur; the holiest day in Judaism

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's one of the holiest days of the year for Jewish people.

The Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur, or the "Day of Atonement" began Tuesday night and continues until sundown Wednesday evening.

According to Jewish tradition, the day is a chance to wipe the slate clean of any wrong-doings from the past year.