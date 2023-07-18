'Yellowstone' & 'Big Brother' among other CBS shows you can expect this fall 'Yellowstone' & 'Big Brother' among other CBS shows you can expect this fall 00:46

On Monday, CBS announced its primetime programming lineup for this fall.

Among the shows is the hit series "Yellowstone," featuring Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the powerful Dutton family. The show will have its broadcast premiere on Sundays, Paramount officials announced, and will start from the beginning of season one.

"Survivor" and "The Amazing Race" will return to the network on Wednesdays, each with extended 90-minute original episodes. Hit reality show "Big Brother" will move to Tuesdays.

The beloved British version of the hit comedy "Ghosts" will make its broadcast debut, paired with CBS' "Ghosts" on Thursdays, following the conclusion of "Buddy Games," a nostalgic adult summer camp-like game show hosted by Josh Duhamel.

Other game shows like "The Price is Right at Night" and "Let's Make a Deal Primetime" can also be expected this fall.

Specific premiere dates and additional programming will be announced at a later date, Paramount added. To see the entire programming lineup, click here.

