XL Film Festival 2025 kicks off in Hyde Park Thursday

The XL Film Festival begins in Hyde Park Thursday, with film screenings, panels and lots of other events spotlighting film, television and the creative scene here in the city.

Chicago's very own Tate Brothers — Larenz, Lahmard and Larron Tate — are back home to headline the fest.

They joined CBS News Chicago in our studio to talk about how they got started in film, to tell us about the XL Film Festival, and their advice to people in Chicago who dream of being in film.

The festival runs from August 14 to 23 in Hyde Park. To buy tickets and see the lineup of speakers and events, click here.